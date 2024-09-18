Arsenal focus on Atalanta ahead of Man City showdown

Bergamo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Jorginho has challenged Arsenal to use their Champions League opener against Atalanta on Thursday as a springboard to success in their crucial clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the midst of a demanding seven days that started with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham in the north London derby last Sunday.

The Gunners now head to Atalanta to kick off their European campaign before Sunday's vital trip to Premier League champions City.

Arsenal's daunting schedule was made trickier by the absence against Tottenham of key midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard due to suspension and injury, respectively.

But, with Jorginho filling in admirably for Rice, Arsenal ground out their third win in four league games this term thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header.

Rice should be back in the starting line-up against Atalanta, but Arteta is still waiting to discover when skipper Odegaard will be able to return from the ankle problem he suffered on Norway duty.

The fixture list has not been kind to Arsenal, with City having an extra 24 hours rest before the seismic showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

City face Inter Milan at home on Wednesday, with Arsenal having to travel to Italy for their game a day later.

However, Italian veteran Jorginho believes a positive performance and result at Atalanta will pave the way for more of the same against City.

"If you want to achieve big things you need to have the mentality of trying to win every single game," he said.

"That is what we need to do and that is what we want to do. You have to keep believing in what you are doing.

"We are doing that and we keep working hard to improve and doing right the things. We are on the right path and we need to keep it going."

Already two points behind leaders City, Arteta's men cannot afford a defeat in Manchester and will not want to open the revamped Champions League with a loss.

Arsenal can take heart from an impressive record on the road in 2024.