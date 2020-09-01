UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Football Club Employee Of 70 Years Become Life President After Retirement

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:59 PM

Arsenal Football Club Employee of 70 Years Become Life President After Retirement

English football club Arsenal makes Ken Friar OBE life president following his decision to step down from his role as executive director after 70 years of working at the London sporting institution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) English football club Arsenal makes Ken Friar OBE life president following his decision to step down from his role as executive director after 70 years of working at the London sporting institution.

'Mr. Friar,' as he is known in the club, began working in Arsenal's box office in 1950, as a 16-year-old boy, Arsenal said in a farewell message on its website.

"Every day of my working life has been at this great club and I have treasured them all. It has been an honour and a privilege to see the club grow whilst maintaining its core traditions and values," Friar was quoted as saying.

Friar eventually came to manage the box office department before becoming a club secretary in 1973. He was appointed managing director in 1983, a position which he held until 2000 when he took charge of the new stadium project. The Emirates Stadium in north London was delivered in 2004, in time and on budget, the website wrote.

Also in the year 2000, Friar was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE), the UK's highest honor, for services to association football.

Friar, 86, said he took the decision to step down before the onset of the pandemic believing that the club was in good hands of the owners, US sports tycoons Stan and Josh Kroenke, the board of directors and staff. Friar also said he looked forward to enjoying football games purely as a supporter without the stresses of managing and board responsibilities.

Arsenal is one of the oldest English football clubs, founded in 1886 on the weekend sporting traditions of the munitions workers of the Royal Arsenal. The club has made invaluable contributions to writing the rulebooks and philosophy of the modern game. It currently has the distinction of being the only club to have never been relegated from the top flight and to have completed an entire season without a single defeat.

Related Topics

Football Sports Budget London United Kingdom All From Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Kushner visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

15 minutes ago

Only one third of students worldwide to resume sch ..

10 minutes ago

Opposition taking interest in NAB amendment bill t ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Bacha Khan hospi ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits relief camps set up for rain ..

13 minutes ago

UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.