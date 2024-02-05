Arsenal have learned from title flop as they chase redemption, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's 3-1 win against Premier League leaders Liverpool proved they have learned the lessons of last season's title collapse

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's 3-1 win against Premier League leaders Liverpool proved they have learned the lessons of last season's title collapse.

Arteta's second-placed side moved within two points of Liverpool with a dynamic display at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners took the lead through Bukayo Saka's early strike, then recovered from conceding Gabriel Magalhaes's own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal back in front after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed his attempted clearance on the edge of the area.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk accepted the blame for failing to clear the ball himself but it was a costly mix-up with Alisson, who also allowed Leandro Trossard's shot to go through his legs in stoppage time as Arsenal wrapped up the points.

The significance of Arsenal's first win over Liverpool this season at the third attempt was not lost on Arteta, who celebrated Trossard's goal with a jubilant sprint down the touchline.

After blowing an eight-point lead in the title race last season, allowing Manchester City to steal the crown, Arsenal are desperate to finally win the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

And Arteta hopes the mature way they recovered from conceding the equalizer against Liverpool showed they now have the attributes required of potential champions.

"We are there, that's for sure. We want to continue to be there," he said.

"We've been really consistent all season, if not you aren't where we are today.

"We take it game by game. We have learned that from last season. Let's try to make that happen."

After blowing the lead in their 1-1 draw at Liverpool in December, then missing a host of chances in an FA Cup third round defeat by Jurgen Klopp's team in January, Arsenal were intent on proving a point to the Anfield outfit.

"It was an extraordinary game. An incredible performance from the players and our people. That's the best atmosphere I've seen all season. We demanded that," Arteta said.

"They put their heart and soul in every single ball. I cannot be any prouder because I know how hard it is to beat this team, how much you have to suffer and how much you have to process to do what we did on the ball."