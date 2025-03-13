Arsenal set up Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid after 9-3 aggregate win

Arsenal drew 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to complete an emphatic 9-3 aggregate win and set up a Champions League quarter-final against holders Real Madrid

The Gunners demolished the Dutch champions 7-1 in the Netherlands last week, making the second leg at the Emirates a formality.

Arsenal, who made seven changes from Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United, were quickly out of the blocks, scoring in the sixth minute through Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Croatian veteran Ivan Perisic pulled PSV level on the night with a fine finish past the sprawling David Raya but midfielder Declan Rice headed Arsenal back in front.

PSV, seeking to salvage pride after last week's humiliation, equalised with 20 minutes to go with a well-taken goal from Couhaib Driouech.

Arsenal, who have never been crowned European champions, will play 15-time winners Real Madrid in the last eight after Carlo Ancelotti's side squeaked past Atletico Madrid on penalties following a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

The two sides have met just twice previously, with Arsenal winning 1-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 in the 2005/06 season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the club should enjoy the achievement of reaching back-to-back quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, when Arsene Wenger was manager of the club.

"That tells you the difficulty of it," said the Spaniard. "We have to value that and recognise that it is very difficult to do it.

"We've done it consistently and now we want to make the next step, which is going to be really difficult, but we are very capable of that.

Arteta's men, whose Premier League challenge has fizzled out in recent weeks, were quickly in the driving seat in the second leg against PSV on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling received the ball on the right of the Arsenal attack and found his former Manchester City team-mate Zinchenko, who glided along the 18-yard box before unleashing a superb left-footed shot past Walter Benitez.

Former Tottenham player Perisic levelled in the 18th minute and Raya had to be alert to produce a fingertip save from the lively Driouech moments later.

But the home side were back in front in the 37th minute

Sterling, who has been out of favour under Arteta despite his lack of forward options, charged down the right and produced a teasing cross that Rice headed home.

Raya produced another fine save 10 minutes into the second half, diving full length to his left to keep out an effort from Isaac Babadi.

But PSV were level with 20 minutes to go after Moroccan youth international Driouech, making his first Champions League start, dinked the ball over the stranded Arsenal goalkeeper.

The Dutch champions were now on top but neither side could find a winner.

The Gunners are realistically out of the Premier League title race with leaders Liverpool 15 points clear at the top.

But they remain on course to win their first-ever Champions League trophy, and their first European silverware since they lifted the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.