UrduPoint.com

Arsenal Sign Midfielder Fabio Vieira From Porto

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Arsenal sign midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto

Arsenal completed the signing of highly-rated Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira in a 40-million-euro ($42 million) deal on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Arsenal completed the signing of highly-rated Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira in a 40-million-euro ($42 million) deal on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most gifted young stars after coming through the Portuguese club's youth system.

He played a key role in Porto's domestic double last season, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions.

Praising Arsenal's third signing of the transfer window, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said: "I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent.

"Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play."Porto said last week that Vieira, who was voted player of the tournament at last year's Under-21 European Championship, would move to London after both clubs agreed a deal in principle.

The Portuguese champions said the Gunners would pay an initial 35 million Euros for the midfielder, with the rest in potential add-ons.

Related Topics

Europe Young London Porto All Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance ..

At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance for IIOJK people

1 second ago
 PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed B ..

PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

3 seconds ago
 Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birth anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to remove rainwater to preven ..

Commissioner directs to remove rainwater to prevent dengue

6 minutes ago
 Traders' cooperation imperative for early closing ..

Traders' cooperation imperative for early closing of markets: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets IGP

Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets IGP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.