UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Sign Willian On Free Transfer

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:28 PM

Arsenal sign Willian on free transfer

Arsenal completed the signing of Willian on a three-year deal on Friday after the Brazilian winger's contract at Chelsea expired

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Arsenal completed the signing of Willian on a three-year deal on Friday after the Brazilian winger's contract at Chelsea expired.

The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League during seven years with the Blues, but moves across London on a free transfer with Chelsea unwilling to offer the multi-year contract he desired.

"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come." Willian sat out the FA Cup final when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this month due to injury, but said the impact made by Arteta in his first season in management encouraged him to join the Gunners.

"I think that with Arteta, Arsenal have a great opportunity to fight again for titles in the Premier League and in Europe so I'm very happy because of that," said Willian.

"When I talked to Mikel, the conversation was good, he gave me confidence to come to Arsenal.

He said a lot of good things to me and that's why I have come to Arsenal." Although Arsenal will not have to pay a transfer fee, the move for Willian, who is reportedly set to earn �200,000 ($261,000) a week, has been criticised just a week after the club announced they are planning to cut 55 jobs due to damaging economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Willian is also the latest client of super-agent Kia Joorabchian, whose influence over the Arsenal board has been a source of concern for supporters, to arrive at the Emirates.

However, the 70-time capped Brazilian international was one of Chelsea's standout performers after football's return from the coronavirus shutdown to help Frank Lampard's men secure a place in the Premier League's top four.

"I know him very well, since a long time ago because we've been working together for the Brazilian national team and of course I was following him because he played for another club," said Arsenal's technical director Edu.

"He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character. I'm 100 percent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side."

Related Topics

Football World Europe London All From Top Kia Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

31 minutes ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

46 minutes ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

1 hour ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.