Arsenal Star Aubameyang Tests Positive For Covid-19: Gabon Coach

Published January 06, 2022

Libreville, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

"They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel," said Neveu.

