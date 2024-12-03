Arsenal To Host Man Utd In FA Cup Blockbuster
Arsenal will host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round next month in a meeting of the competition's two most successful clubs
United are the holders after winning it for the 13th time last season, while Arsenal lifted the last of their record 14 trophies in 2020.
The tie is set for the weekend of January 11-12 at the Emirates Stadium.
Manchester City, winners in 2023 and runners-up in May, host fourth-tier Salford, owned by United's 'Class of 92' made up of David Beckham, the Neville brothers, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.
Liverpool are also at home to League Two opponents in Accrington Stanley.
Chelsea play Morecambe, the fourth division's bottom side, while Newcastle play other League Two strugglers Bromley.
Tottenham were drawn away to Tamworth, who are one of only two non-league clubs left in the competition. Fellow National League side Dagenham and Redbridge are away to second-tier Millwall.
In the third round the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league sides who won in the previous round.
Draw in full:
Southampton v Swansea
Arsenal v Man Utd
Exeter v Oxford
Leyton Orient v Derby
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich v Brighton
Man City v Salford
Millwall v Dagenham
Liverpool v Accrington
Bristol City v Wolves
Preston v Charlton
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Bournemouth v West Brom
Mansfield v Wigan
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull v Doncaster
Sunderland v Stoke
Leicester v QPR
Brentford v Plymouth
Coventry v Sheff Wed
Newcastle v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough
Wycombe v Portsmouth
Birmingham v Lincoln
Leeds v Harrogate
Nottingham Forest v Luton
Sheff Utd v Cardiff
Ipswich v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport
