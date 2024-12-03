Arsenal to host Man Utd in FA Cup blockbuster

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round next month in a meeting of the competition's two most successful clubs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Arsenal will host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round next month in a meeting of the competition's two most successful clubs.

United are the holders after winning it for the 13th time last season, while Arsenal lifted the last of their record 14 trophies in 2020.

The tie is set for the weekend of January 11-12 at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City, winners in 2023 and runners-up in May, host fourth-tier Salford, owned by United's 'Class of 92' made up of David Beckham, the Neville brothers, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.

Liverpool are also at home to League Two opponents in Accrington Stanley.

Chelsea play Morecambe, the fourth division's bottom side, while Newcastle play other League Two strugglers Bromley.

Tottenham were drawn away to Tamworth, who are one of only two non-league clubs left in the competition. Fellow National League side Dagenham and Redbridge are away to second-tier Millwall.

In the third round the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league sides who won in the previous round.

Draw in full:

Southampton v Swansea

Arsenal v Man Utd

Exeter v Oxford

Leyton Orient v Derby

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich v Brighton

Man City v Salford

Millwall v Dagenham

Liverpool v Accrington

Bristol City v Wolves

Preston v Charlton

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn

Bournemouth v West Brom

Mansfield v Wigan

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull v Doncaster

Sunderland v Stoke

Leicester v QPR

Brentford v Plymouth

Coventry v Sheff Wed

Newcastle v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough

Wycombe v Portsmouth

Birmingham v Lincoln

Leeds v Harrogate

Nottingham Forest v Luton

Sheff Utd v Cardiff

Ipswich v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport