Arsenal's Lacazette Ruled Out Until October

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:33 PM

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will be sidelined until October after failing to shake off a persistent ankle injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will be sidelined until October after failing to shake off a persistent ankle injury.

Lacazette had been playing with pain from the problem for several weeks and the France international has now been told to rest in the hope it will allow time for the problem to heal.

"After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness," an Arsenal statement said on Friday.

"Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks.

He is likely to be back in action in October." Lacazette has scored two goals in three appearances this season, including one in the 2-2 draw with north London rivals Tottenham in his last game before the international break.

The 28-year-old was replaced in the 67th minute of that match and won't be back in a Gunners shirt for several weeks.

His absence will be a big blow for Arsenal manager Unai Emery during a hectic period that includes Premier League games against Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United, as well as the start of their Europa League and League Cup campaigns.

