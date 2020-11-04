Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says David Luiz will return to the squad for their Europa League match against Molde on Thursday after his injury proved less serious than feared

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ):

The Brazilian defender missed wins over Dundalk and Manchester United with a thigh injury suffered during a home defeat by Leicester on October 25.

Arteta initially feared that Luiz would be out for "a few weeks" but the 33-year-old has resumed training and is available for selection.

The Arsenal boss said he would rotate his squad as he attempts to keep his players fit.

"You will see some changes again tomorrow," he said on Wednesday. "We have to manage the minutes and exposure we give to the players.

We have to think what we need now, as well as also looking ahead." Arsenal, top of Group B after winning both of their Europa League matches so far, face a Molde side who also have a perfect record.

The Gunners go into the game at the Emirates fresh from their first win at Old Trafford in the Premier League for 14 years.

But Arteta expects Norwegian club Molde to provide a tough test.

"To go to a stadium like Old Trafford and play with the courage that we did, obviously it's a big plus in terms of confidence and belief. But now we have to play like that more regularly," he said.

"We will need to because Molde will be really competitive tomorrow, as they have been in their two games so far."