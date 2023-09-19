Open Menu

Arsenal's Rice Ready For First Taste Of Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 19, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Arsenal's Rice ready for first taste of Champions League

Mikel Arteta expects Declan Rice to play a pivotal role in Arsenal's return to the Champions League as the England midfielder prepares to make his debut in the tournament against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):Mikel Arteta expects Declan Rice to play a pivotal role in Arsenal's return to the Champions League as the England midfielder prepares to make his debut in the tournament against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17, giving Rice his first taste of Europe's elite club competition after his close-season move from West Ham.

Arteta splashed out �100 million ($124 million) on the midfielder precisely for occasions such as PSV's visit to the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal's opening Group B fixture.

The 24-year-old has made a confident start to life with Arsenal, scoring his first goal for the club in dramatic fashion against Manchester United on September 3.

Rice's finish deep into stoppage time put Arsenal on course for a 3-1 win in their first meeting with a top-four rival this season.

It was a perfectly timed reminder of the quality Rice brings to Arteta's side as they try to make amends for last season's late collapse in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal squandered an eight-point lead in the final weeks of the season as Manchester City ended the Gunners' bid for a first title since 2004.

Arteta believes Rice's astute reading of the game and unflappable demeanour strengthens his team, praising him after the win against United.

"How he breaks up play, how he glues the team together in many moments when it was stretched a little bit," he said. "He was really dominant and then produced a magic moment to win the game."And the Arsenal boss said his new signing can also be a regular goal threat.

"For sure and when you see the technical ability that he has and how he executed it in this moment, his range when he's shooting from range, his accuracy, the power that he generates with no space, with both legs, he can do it with both feet. He's got the timing to arrive in the box."

Related Topics

Europe Visit Eindhoven Reading Lead Turkish Lira Manchester United September From Race Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Million

Recent Stories

CM orders inquiry, audit of Qatar Hospital, expre ..

CM orders inquiry, audit of Qatar Hospital, expresses displeasure over Orangi S ..

19 seconds ago
 44 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

44 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

20 seconds ago
 Qureshi for coordination among stakeholders to ach ..

Qureshi for coordination among stakeholders to achieve SDGs

23 seconds ago
 CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de- ..

CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de-notification of three national ..

14 minutes ago
 International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Med ..

International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Medicine' kicks off at COMSTECH

14 minutes ago
 SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
Recovery continues: Rupee gains Rs1.04 against US ..

Recovery continues: Rupee gains Rs1.04 against US Dollar

14 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long ..

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

2 hours ago
 Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, cla ..

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

2 hours ago
 Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

2 hours ago
 Asian markets drop ahead of Fed decision, oil pric ..

Asian markets drop ahead of Fed decision, oil prices push higher

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports