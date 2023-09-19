Mikel Arteta expects Declan Rice to play a pivotal role in Arsenal's return to the Champions League as the England midfielder prepares to make his debut in the tournament against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):Mikel Arteta expects Declan Rice to play a pivotal role in Arsenal's return to the Champions League as the England midfielder prepares to make his debut in the tournament against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17, giving Rice his first taste of Europe's elite club competition after his close-season move from West Ham.

Arteta splashed out �100 million ($124 million) on the midfielder precisely for occasions such as PSV's visit to the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal's opening Group B fixture.

The 24-year-old has made a confident start to life with Arsenal, scoring his first goal for the club in dramatic fashion against Manchester United on September 3.

Rice's finish deep into stoppage time put Arsenal on course for a 3-1 win in their first meeting with a top-four rival this season.

It was a perfectly timed reminder of the quality Rice brings to Arteta's side as they try to make amends for last season's late collapse in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal squandered an eight-point lead in the final weeks of the season as Manchester City ended the Gunners' bid for a first title since 2004.

Arteta believes Rice's astute reading of the game and unflappable demeanour strengthens his team, praising him after the win against United.

"How he breaks up play, how he glues the team together in many moments when it was stretched a little bit," he said. "He was really dominant and then produced a magic moment to win the game."And the Arsenal boss said his new signing can also be a regular goal threat.

"For sure and when you see the technical ability that he has and how he executed it in this moment, his range when he's shooting from range, his accuracy, the power that he generates with no space, with both legs, he can do it with both feet. He's got the timing to arrive in the box."