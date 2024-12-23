Open Menu

Arsenal's Saka Out For 'many Weeks' With Hamstring Injury

Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Arsenal's Saka out for 'many weeks' with hamstring injury

Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for "many weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace, with manager Mikel Arteta describing his loss as a "huge" blow

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for "many weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace, with manager Mikel Arteta describing his loss as a "huge" blow.

The England winger went down midway through the first half at Selhurst Park on Saturday and had to be replaced by Leandro Trossard.

"It is not looking good. He will be out for many weeks," Arteta said at a press conference on Monday, adding he could not be more specific.

The Spaniard said the loss of the 23-year-old, who has nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, would force him into a rethink.

"Obviously he's a big player for us," he said. "You just have to see the impact that he has on the team, but it's going to be a really good exercise for all of us to think about ways to overcome another challenge, because we've already had a lot in the season."

Arteta said Saka was "gutted" and "really emotional" after discovering the extent of his injury.

He also revealed that fellow winger Raheem Sterling had injured his knee and would be out for a number of weeks.

"We have to look internally at what we have and be creative," said the Gunners boss, adding that he did not know if the club would sign a winger in the January transfer window.

Saka was filmed leaving Selhurst Park on crutches, souring what had been a comprehensive second win over the Palace in four days.

Arteta, whose third-placed team face Premier League strugglers Ipswich on Friday, said he was confident that Saka would be back well before the end of the season.

"It's part of the development of a player," he said. "At some stage, at this level, you are going to get injured -- unfortunately badly.

"It could have been worse, it could have been something else that can take you out for a year. It's how you react to that, how you overcome that situation."

Arteta said he was "putting some ideas together" about how to cope in the winger's absence.

"We went through the period (this season without) Martin (Odegaard), we went through the period with five, six defenders missing, we went through the period without many other players," he said.

"We will continue to do that -- finding ways and taking it with positive energy."

Asked if the congested fixture schedule had played a part in Saka's injury, Arteta said the issue was more to do with consistently high workloads over many seasons.

"For example, Bukayo and Declan (Rice), they played over 130 games in two seasons," he said. "So what's going to happen in the second one, the third one or the fourth one, if that continues the same way? Probably it's unsustainable."

Related Topics

Injured Same Ipswich January All Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..

1 minute ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of i ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International ..

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tou ..

Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

2 minutes ago
 Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 milli ..

Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024

2 minutes ago
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at ..

CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%

2 minutes ago
 MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions ..

MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..

3 minutes ago
 IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real ..

IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector

3 minutes ago
 Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New ..

Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025

3 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bila ..

UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports