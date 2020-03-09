UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal's Torreira Set To Miss Rest Of Season After Fracture

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:28 PM

Arsenal's Torreira set to miss rest of season after fracture

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after the club confirmed on Monday that his fractured ankle will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after the club confirmed on Monday that his fractured ankle will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

The Uruguay international, 24, was taken off on a stretcher early on during the 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth last week and was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches.

The club said on Monday that his "recovery process (is) expected to take between eight to ten weeks".

Speaking on Thursday, before the weekend win over West Ham, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta had said he was hoping Torreira would be able to play again this season.

But that now looks highly unlikely given the diagnosis and how long it would take him to get back up to speed.

Related Topics

Portsmouth Uruguay Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

16 minutes ago

US-CG for concrete steps to boost economic ties

8 minutes ago

No more hike in power, gas tariffs; prices to come ..

7 minutes ago

Two Hurt in Kabul as Rockets Hit Rival Inauguratio ..

7 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

7 minutes ago

Govt committed to promote sports activities across ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.