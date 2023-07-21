Arshad Iqbal's five-wicket haul and half-centuries by Omair Bin Yousuf and Mohammad Haris led Pakistan Shaheens to a 60-run victory over Sri Lankan-A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium here on Friday

COLOMBO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) , Arshad Iqbal's five-wicket haul and half-centuries by Omair Bin Yousuf and Mohammad Haris led Pakistan Shaheens to a 60-run victory over Sri Lankan-A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium here on Friday.

Defending Champions Shaheens will now play against the winners of the second semi-final which is taking place between Bangladesh-A and India-A at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The final will take place on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium, where the first ball will be bowled at 2.00 p.m local time.

Chasing 323 to win, Sri Lankan-A lost three wickets in quick succession with 33 runs on the board. Opening batter Avishka Fernando and Sahan Arachchige got together and added 128 runs for the fourth wicket.

After the departure of Fernando 97 of 85 balls with a dashing 12 boundaries and two towering sixes, Sri Lankan-A lost wickets at regular intervals which included the prized scalp of Arachchige, also on 97 off 109, with twelve cracking boundaries and one six, and were bundled out for 262 in 45.4 overs.

Arshad, playing a key role, ended up with match figures of five wickets in his 7.4 overs off 37 runs � his maiden list-A five-wicket haul. Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem grabbed two wickets each.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Shaheens lost opening batter Sahibzada Farhan on 12 runs off 22 balls hitting one boundary in the sixth over to Lahiru Samarakoon.

Saim Ayub was joined by Omair Bin Yousuf and the pair added 37 runs for the second wicket before Saim was caught behind for 22 off 41 balls, which included three fours as Shaheens' scorecard read 61 for two in 13 overs.

Omair � the top run-getter for his side in Friday's match � partnered with Tayyab Tahir, who scored 26 runs off as many balls with four boundaries and stitched a 61-run partnership for the third wicket. After Tayyab and Qasim departed with the score at 145 for four in 26 overs, captain Mohammad Haris and Omair knitted a 48-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Omair scored 88 off 79 balls, smashing 10 fours and a six. Haris and Mubashir, who made 42 off 45 balls with two boundaries and as many sixes added another 73 valuable runs for the sixth wicket stand.

Haris made a quick-fire 43-ball 52, hitting five boundaries. Shaheens were dismissed for 322 on the final ball of the innings.

For Sri Lankan-A, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Samarakoon and Pramod Madushan bagged two wickets each.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens beat Sri Lanka A by 60 runsPakistan Shaheens 322 all out, 50 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 88, Mohammad Haris 52, Mubasir Khan 42; Lahiru Samarakoon 2-42, Chamika Karunaratne 2-55, Pramod Madushan 2-56)Sri Lankan-A 262 all out, 45.4 overs (Avishka Fernando 97, Sahan Arachchige 97; Arshad Iqbal 5-37, Sufyan Muqeem 2-44, Mubasir Khan 2-45) Player of the match � Arshad Iqbal (Pakistan Shaheens).