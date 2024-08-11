Arshad Nadeem accorded hero’s welcome upon triumphant return

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Javelinist Arshad Nadeem, who re-wrote record books at Paris Olympics 2024 with a 92.97 meter Javelin throw and clinched gold medal in Men’s category, was accorded a hero’s welcome at the Allama Iqbal International Airport upon return to the country on Sunday night.

The flight carrying the Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who smashed 118 years old Olympics record, was given a water cannon salute upon landing at the Lahore Airport while he was escorted to the State Lounge where he was warmly received by the Federal and provincial ministers and government functionaries.

Arshad Nadeem’s family was also present at the State Lounge of the Allama Iqbal International Airport as he embraced his father.

Federal Minister Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Sports Minister Punjab Faisal Ayub Khokar garlanded the Olympian upon reaching the State Lounge.

A PPP delegation led by MPA Syed Hasan Murtaza was also present at the airport to welcome

the Olympian.

The Allama Iqbal International airport wore a festive look as the thousands of boisterous youth and elderly had gathered together to welcome the country’s hero who helped hoist country’s flag at the Olympics after 32 long years.

People danced on the drum-beat and chanted slogans hailing the javelin-thrower hero Arshad Nadeem.

The air resonated with Pakistan Zinda abad (Long Live Pakistan) slogans.

A large number of welcoming banners were displayed around the airport. A police band played melodious patriotic tunes to welcome the national hero who had made the country proud with his superlative performance.

Arshad Nadeem is the first individual to clinch a gold medal for the country in the field and track category at the Olympics. He also won a gold medal after four decades for Pakistan at the Olympics as the Pakistan last won the gold medal in the men’s field hockey at the Los Angeles Olympics 1984.

Special security measures were introduced by the Punjab Police.

The Director General (DG) Punjab Sports board (PSB), Pakistan Athletics federation, other provincial sports bodies reached the airport to welcome their hero who had made the country proud.

President Asif Ali Zardari has already directed to bestow civil award ‘Hilal e Imtiaz’ upon the record-smashing athelete while the government issued a postage stamp ‘Azm e Istehkam’ carrying images of Minar e Pakistan and Olympian Arshad Nadeem to commemorate the Independence Day of the country and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s heroics at Olympics 2024.

Talking to the Pakistan Television (ptv) at the Lahore Airport, Arshad Nadeem thanked his coaches Salman Butt , Pakistan Sports Borad and Punjab Sports Board (PSB) for the facilities provided to him. The athlete with the Golden Arm Arshad thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and organizations who had hailed his feat at the Olympics 2024. He also thanked his department WAPDA for providing him employment.