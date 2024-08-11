Arshad Nadeem Accorded Hero’s Welcome Upon Triumphant Return
Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Javelinist Arshad Nadeem, who re-wrote record books at Paris Olympics 2024 with a 92.97 meter
Javelin throw and clinched gold medal in Men’s category, was accorded a hero’s welcome as a
mammoth crowds of euphoric fans gathered at the Allama Iqbal International Airport upon his return
to the country in the wee hours of Sunday.
The flight carrying the Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who smashed 118 years old Olympics record,
was given a water cannon salute upon landing at the Lahore airport. He was escorted to the State
Lounge where he was warmly received by the Federal and provincial ministers and government
functionaries. Arshad Nadeem’s family was also present at the State Lounge of the Allama Iqbal
International Airport as he embraced his father.
Federal Minister Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and Inter Provincial Coordination
Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, State Minister
for IT and Telecommunication Sheza Fatima, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Sports Minister Punjab Faisal Ayub Khokar garlanded the Olympian upon
reaching the State Lounge. A delegation of PPP led by MPA Syed Hasan Murtaza was also present
at the airport to welcome the Olympian.
The Director General (DG) Punjab Sports board (PSB), representatives from Pakistan Athletic federation,
other provincial sports bodies and sportsmen also reached the airport to welcome their hero who
had made the country proud.
The Allama Iqbal International airport wore a festive look as thousands of raucous youth, children
and elderly had gathered to welcome the country’s hero who helped hoist country’s flag at the
Olympics after 32 long years. People danced to the drum-beat and chanted slogans hailing the
javelin-thrower hero Arshad Nadeem. The air resonated with Pakistan Zinda Abad (Long Live Pakistan)
slogans.
A large number of welcoming banners were displayed around the Lahore airport. A police band played
melodious patriotic tunes to welcome the hero who achieved glory through his individual landmark of extraordinary feat.
Arshad Nadeem is the first individual to clinch a gold medal for the country in the field and track category
at the Olympics. He also won a gold after four decades for Pakistan at the Olympics as the Pakistan
last won the gold medal in the men’s field hockey at the Los Angeles Olympics 1984.
Special security measures were adopted by Punjab Police at the Lahore airport as a mammoth
crowd had gathered at the airport to steal a glimpse of the athlete who had won gold despite
personal financial and technical struggles.
After some grappling with the crowd who had surrounded the Javelin Olympic champion upon exit
from the State Lounge, the security personnel managed to take the national hero Arshad Nadeem
to the double-decker bus for a parade through the city roads. Despite deep into the night, the
ecstatic fans waited along the road-sides to acknowledge the feat of Arshad Nadeem. An elated
Arshad Nadeem was accompanied by his family and coach Salman Butt and PSB officials on
the bus and waved to the fans.
President Asif Ali Zardari has already directed to bestow civil award ‘Hilal e Imtiaz’ upon the
record-smashing athlete while the government issued a postage stamp ‘Azm e Istehkam’ carrying
images of Minar e Pakistan and Olympian Arshad Nadeem to commemorate the 77th Independence
Day of the country and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s heroics at Olympics 2024.
Talking to the Pakistan Television (ptv) at Lahore Airport, Arshad Nadeem thanked his coaches
Salman Butt, his personal physician Dr Bajwa, the Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports
Board (PSB) for the facilities provided to him. The athlete with the Golden Arm Arshad Nadeem
thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,
President Asif Ali Zardari and organizations who had hailed his feat at the Olympics 2024.
He also thanked his department WAPDA for providing him and other athletes employment
to pursue his passion in javelin throw.
He also expressed his gratitude to the millions of Pakistanis who had prayed for his success.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Melbourne Stars beat Pakistan Shaheens in Top End T20 series7 hours ago
-
Pakistan test squad players training held10 hours ago
-
Sport greats pledge to take Pakistan to new heights12 hours ago
-
Punjab, Islamabad A earn victories in Independence Day Basketball C’ship15 hours ago
-
Karachi City FC bags National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 title21 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem accorded hero’s welcome upon triumphant return1 day ago
-
77th Independence Day Sports Festival Football Tournament ends with exciting Final1 day ago
-
THQ hospital Mian Channu named after Olymoian Arshad Nadeem1 day ago
-
KSL reschedules its upcoming cricket trials1 day ago
-
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem1 day ago
-
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 20242 days ago
-
Pak Shaheen, Bangladesh A training session cancelled2 days ago