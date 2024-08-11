Arshad Nadeem accorded hero’s welcome upon triumphant return

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Javelinist Arshad Nadeem, who re-wrote record books at Paris Olympics 2024 with a 92.97 meter

Javelin throw and clinched gold medal in Men’s category, was accorded a hero’s welcome as a

mammoth crowds of euphoric fans gathered at the Allama Iqbal International Airport upon his return

to the country in the wee hours of Sunday.

The flight carrying the Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who smashed 118 years old Olympics record,

was given a water cannon salute upon landing at the Lahore airport. He was escorted to the State

Lounge where he was warmly received by the Federal and provincial ministers and government

functionaries. Arshad Nadeem’s family was also present at the State Lounge of the Allama Iqbal

International Airport as he embraced his father.

Federal Minister Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and Inter Provincial Coordination

Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, State Minister

for IT and Telecommunication Sheza Fatima, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Sports Minister Punjab Faisal Ayub Khokar garlanded the Olympian upon

reaching the State Lounge. A delegation of PPP led by MPA Syed Hasan Murtaza was also present

at the airport to welcome the Olympian.

The Director General (DG) Punjab Sports board (PSB), representatives from Pakistan Athletic federation,

other provincial sports bodies and sportsmen also reached the airport to welcome their hero who

had made the country proud.

The Allama Iqbal International airport wore a festive look as thousands of raucous youth, children

and elderly had gathered to welcome the country’s hero who helped hoist country’s flag at the

Olympics after 32 long years. People danced to the drum-beat and chanted slogans hailing the

javelin-thrower hero Arshad Nadeem. The air resonated with Pakistan Zinda Abad (Long Live Pakistan)

slogans.

A large number of welcoming banners were displayed around the Lahore airport. A police band played

melodious patriotic tunes to welcome the hero who achieved glory through his individual landmark of extraordinary feat.

Arshad Nadeem is the first individual to clinch a gold medal for the country in the field and track category

at the Olympics. He also won a gold after four decades for Pakistan at the Olympics as the Pakistan

last won the gold medal in the men’s field hockey at the Los Angeles Olympics 1984.

Special security measures were adopted by Punjab Police at the Lahore airport as a mammoth

crowd had gathered at the airport to steal a glimpse of the athlete who had won gold despite

personal financial and technical struggles.

After some grappling with the crowd who had surrounded the Javelin Olympic champion upon exit

from the State Lounge, the security personnel managed to take the national hero Arshad Nadeem

to the double-decker bus for a parade through the city roads. Despite deep into the night, the

ecstatic fans waited along the road-sides to acknowledge the feat of Arshad Nadeem. An elated

Arshad Nadeem was accompanied by his family and coach Salman Butt and PSB officials on

the bus and waved to the fans.

President Asif Ali Zardari has already directed to bestow civil award ‘Hilal e Imtiaz’ upon the

record-smashing athlete while the government issued a postage stamp ‘Azm e Istehkam’ carrying

images of Minar e Pakistan and Olympian Arshad Nadeem to commemorate the 77th Independence

Day of the country and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s heroics at Olympics 2024.

Talking to the Pakistan Television (ptv) at Lahore Airport, Arshad Nadeem thanked his coaches

Salman Butt, his personal physician Dr Bajwa, the Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports

Board (PSB) for the facilities provided to him. The athlete with the Golden Arm Arshad Nadeem

thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

President Asif Ali Zardari and organizations who had hailed his feat at the Olympics 2024.

He also thanked his department WAPDA for providing him and other athletes employment

to pursue his passion in javelin throw.

He also expressed his gratitude to the millions of Pakistanis who had prayed for his success.