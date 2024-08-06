Arshad Nadeem advances to Paris Olympics’ javelin final

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made it to the Paris Olympics’ javelin final with a colossal throw of 86.59 metres in his first attempt on Tuesday.

The throw was well ahead of 84 metre minimum qualifying mark for the final showdown. The remarkable feat not only highlights Arshad’s incredible talent but also kept alive Pakistan’s hopes to win a medal in the quadrennial spectacle.

The 27-year-old athlete from Mian Channu has been the only beacon of hope for Pakistan as the six other athletes, who were representing the country in different disciplines, saw an early exit in the prestigious event.

Following his qualifying performance, Arshad expressed his determination to make a podium finish.

"I am deeply honoured to represent Pakistan at the world’s biggest sports event. This achievement is the result of years of hard work and support from my coaches, family, and fans. I am focused and determined to give my best in the medal round," he said.

The final is scheduled on Thursday and claiming a medal would not just be a personal accomplishment for Arshad; it would be a historic moment for a country that last won an Olympic medal in 1992 when the national hockey team secured a bronze in Barcelona. Since then, the country has experienced a dry spell in the world's most prestigious sporting arena.