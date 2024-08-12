Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The national hero reveals he is quite happy and excited after seeing warm welcome for winning gold medal for Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2024) Arshad Nadeem, who achieved remarkable success in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, shared that he has been unable to sleep due to the overwhelming joy and support from the nation.

In an interview on a local private tv morning show on Monday, Nadeem spoke about his dedicated preparation for the Paris Olympics following his participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

He noted that he first competed in an international event in 2016 and finally saw the results of his hard work on August 8.

Nadeem praised his coach, Salman Butt, for his unwavering support and encouragement, which played a crucial role in his success. He mentioned that the fielding conditions were excellent and attributed his victory to his extensive training and the nation's prayers.

The gold medalist also highlighted his achievement at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, where he set a record with a 90-meter throw. He emphasized his constant effort to improve and described how he fouled during his initial throw to avoid injury, which allowed him to make a successful subsequent attempt.

He recounted that hitting 92 meters on his second attempt gave him a 90% confidence of securing the gold, but he continued to push hard until the end, given the presence of world champions in the competition.

His perseverance paid off, resulting in a triumphant outcome.

Nadeem also shared his experience of dealing with two injuries following knee surgery, expressing gratitude towards his coach and physiotherapist for their dedication. He thanked the nation for its overwhelming support and affection.

On his relationship with Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem acknowledged their friendship but emphasized that each athlete remains focused on representing their own country during competitions.

Regarding the initial phone call after winning the gold, Nadeem revealed he first contacted his mother and family, who were overjoyed by the news.

He also noted that people continue to visit him for photos, and he gladly accommodates them in appreciation of their love and support.

Addressing queries about government support, Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the government, the Punjab sports board, and the federation for their assistance. He also recognized the pivotal role of WAPDA in his career, providing him both support and employment.

Reflecting on the reception he received, Nadeem expressed his delight at the warm welcome from the entire nation and the gathering of people from nearby villages when he returned to his own village, which he found extremely gratifying.