Open Menu

Arshad Nadeem Makes Entire Nation Proud: Wahab Riaz

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said on Monday that the whole nation was proud of ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem feat

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said on Monday that the whole nation was proud of ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem feat.

He said this in a message issued here while congratulating Arshad Nadeem for winning a historic silver medal in the World Athletics Championship javelin throw event held in Budapest, Hungary.

Wahab Riaz said that all the Pakistanis are quite upbeat that Arshad will clinch the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games. "In the shape of Arshad, Pakistan has got a new ray of hope of winning a coveted gold medal in the Olympics," he added.

He said that Pakistan Arshad fought well with the Indian opponent till the last throw. "The national hero will be accorded a grand welcome on his return home".

Wahab Riaz also congratulated the national Blind cricket team for winning the World Blind Games cricket title.

"The national blind cricket team has made the whole nation proud by defeating arch-rivals India in the final. The national blind team remained undefeated in the event," he added.

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal in World Athletics Championship Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has felicitated Pakistan's star jArshad Nadeem for winning silver medal in World Athletics Championship.

javelin throw event held in Budapest, Hungary.

He said that Arshad exhibited his best performance in the javelin throw final with Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra. "Arshad Nadeem has won the hearts of the nation and hopefully he will grab a gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Paris Budapest Hungary Wahab Riaz Gold Silver Olympics Event All Best

Recent Stories

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

33 seconds ago
 Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

36 seconds ago
 BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' ..

BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

38 seconds ago
 Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future ..

Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future: Nahyan bin Mubarak

14 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' be ..

Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' between military authorities

3 minutes ago
 Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

46 minutes ago
80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading ..

80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading

42 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing child

Two held for torturing child

42 minutes ago
 Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

42 minutes ago
 Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

42 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of cons ..

CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of consumers' complaints tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropp ..

Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropping pattern, irrigation system ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports