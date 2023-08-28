Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said on Monday that the whole nation was proud of ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem feat

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said on Monday that the whole nation was proud of ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem feat.

He said this in a message issued here while congratulating Arshad Nadeem for winning a historic silver medal in the World Athletics Championship javelin throw event held in Budapest, Hungary.

Wahab Riaz said that all the Pakistanis are quite upbeat that Arshad will clinch the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games. "In the shape of Arshad, Pakistan has got a new ray of hope of winning a coveted gold medal in the Olympics," he added.

He said that Pakistan Arshad fought well with the Indian opponent till the last throw. "The national hero will be accorded a grand welcome on his return home".

Wahab Riaz also congratulated the national Blind cricket team for winning the World Blind Games cricket title.

"The national blind cricket team has made the whole nation proud by defeating arch-rivals India in the final. The national blind team remained undefeated in the event," he added.

He said that Arshad exhibited his best performance in the javelin throw final with Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra. "Arshad Nadeem has won the hearts of the nation and hopefully he will grab a gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games," he added.