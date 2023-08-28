Open Menu

Arshad Nadeem Makes History With Medal Win At World Athletics Championship

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2023 | 11:23 AM

BUDAPEST: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem created history on Sunday as he became the first Pakistani athlete to secure a medal for his country at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

His exceptional throw of 87.82 meters earned him this achievement.

Claiming the gold medal was India's Neeraj Chopra, who managed an impressive throw of 88.17 meters.

Although Nadeem faced a challenging start with his initial throw only reaching 74.80 meters, he made an impressive comeback by achieving a remarkable 82.81 meters on his second attempt.

The pivotal moment arrived during Nadeem's third throw, where he achieved his best performance of the season by reaching a distance of 87.82 meters.

In his subsequent throws, Nadeem couldn't quite hit the 80-meter mark, but his determination was evident as he managed an 81.86-meter throw on his final attempt.

Nadeem's medal was secured when Julian Weber from Germany fell short of surpassing his mark of 86.79 meters with his final throw.

A foul by Jakub Vadlejch during his last attempt ensured Nadeem's place in the final two.

Despite his high expectations, Nadeem's fourth attempt resulted in a distance of 87.12 meters.

Earlier on Saturday, Nadeem qualified for the World Athletics Championship final with his standout throw of 86.79 meters.

Nadeem's achievement also aligns with the Olympic benchmark of 85.50 meters, which he successfully exceeded.

This recent victory follows Nadeem's notable fifth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, a moment that significantly impacted his life and personality.

In the previous year, Nadeem secured a fifth-place finish in the World Championship held in the US.

He later set a new record throw of 90.18 meters at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, showcasing his exceptional performance.

After undergoing elbow and left knee surgery in London, Nadeem dedicated time to his rehabilitation and returned to competitive athletics in May at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Unfortunately, his journey was hindered by a right knee injury sustained during the event, which ultimately led to his withdrawal from the Asian Championship held in Bangkok.

