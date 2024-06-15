Arshad Nadeem set to compete in Diamond League events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) In a significant development, Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has been granted a long-term multiple entry visa for the Schengen region, courtesy of the efforts of the Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF).

This will enable Nadeem to participate in the Diamond League events in Finland and France, paving the way for his journey to the Olympics.

The PAF, in collaboration with Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Vice President of the Asian Athletics Federation, played a crucial role in facilitating the visa issuance, said a press release.

Sahi had appealed to his counterparts in European Federations and World Athletics, seeking support for Arshad's training and competition endeavours abroad.

With this visa, Nadeem will now have the opportunity to train abroad, compete in all European competitions, including the Olympics, and showcase his talent on the global stage.

This achievement is due to PAF's dedication to promoting athletics in Pakistan and supporting its athletes in achieving their goals.