Arshad Nadeem Set To Compete In Diamond League Events
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) In a significant development, Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has been granted a long-term multiple entry visa for the Schengen region, courtesy of the efforts of the Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF).
This will enable Nadeem to participate in the Diamond League events in Finland and France, paving the way for his journey to the Olympics.
The PAF, in collaboration with Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Vice President of the Asian Athletics Federation, played a crucial role in facilitating the visa issuance, said a press release.
Sahi had appealed to his counterparts in European Federations and World Athletics, seeking support for Arshad's training and competition endeavours abroad.
With this visa, Nadeem will now have the opportunity to train abroad, compete in all European competitions, including the Olympics, and showcase his talent on the global stage.
This achievement is due to PAF's dedication to promoting athletics in Pakistan and supporting its athletes in achieving their goals.
Recent Stories
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak athlete Yasir clinches silver medal in Asian Throwing C'ship49 minutes ago
-
National Men's Baseball C'ship from June 301 hour ago
-
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 20244 hours ago
-
Pakistan knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 202415 hours ago
-
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland17 hours ago
-
Pakistan out from ICC T20 World Cup 202417 hours ago
-
Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match17 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan at risk due to delay over toss between USA and Ireland19 hours ago
-
McIlroy stumbles while Detry, Hatton charge at US Open18 hours ago
-
34th National Games winners honored with cash incentives20 hours ago
-
Pakistan's tennis future bright: ITA President21 hours ago
-
Athletics camp to start from June 2323 hours ago