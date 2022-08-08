UrduPoint.com

Arshad Nadeem Sets His Eyes On Gold In Paris Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Arshad Nadeem sets his eyes on gold in Paris Olympics

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Commonwealth Games record-breaking javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has set his eyes on Paris Olympics 2024, saying he will try to win gold medal in the prestigious event.

Arshad claimed gold medal in the javelin throw event of the Commonwealth Games with a massive throw of 90.18m at Alexander Stadium Birmingham on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Khanewal born, logged 86.81m in his first attempt and bettered it 88m with his personal record in the third attempt after missing the second attempt.

He remained at top with another fine throw of 85.09m in the fourth attempt.

The medal-winning 90.18m throw came in his his fifth attempt. The feat also saw him becoming the first South Asian to cross the 90m mark. Besides he became only the second Asian to cross that point after Taiwan's Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m). He also smashed the CWG record of 88.75m by South Africa's Marius Corbett that stood since 1998.

"I will be featuring in a number events in the future and will try to live upto the expectations. But my main target is Paris Olympics where I believe I can win gold," Arshad told APP on Monday.

The gold medal winner of the previous edition of CWG, Neeraj Chopra of India was ruled out of the event due to fitness issues.

 Arshad also surpassed Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (gold) and World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m.

Arshad said Chopra was his friend and he missed his absence in the competition.  "Unluckily, Chopra could not feature in the event due to injury. We have been taking part in international events together. I felt his absence a lot.

"But injuries are part of the game. I wish him a speedy recovery and good luck for his upcoming assignments," he added.

He said he was happy that he had won the medal at a time when the nation was set to celebrate its Independence Day.

"I'm thankful to my parents, and the entire Pakistani nation for praying for my success. This medal is a gift for my nation on the Independence Day.

"I'm also thankful to Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

"I'm also grateful to International Olympic Committee for awarding my scholarship till the Paris Olympics. This scholarship is the result of POA's efforts. I will be spending this scholarship on my training so that I can fully prepare myself for the Olympics," he added.

