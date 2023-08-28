Arshad Nadeem wins silver medal with 87.82m throw in javelin final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's javelin ace Arshad Nadeem won a silver medal in the Javelin Throw competition of the World Athletics Championship on Sunday in Hungary's capital Budapest.

Nadeem made his best throw of 87.82m in his third attempt and secured the medal, a private news channel reported.

India's Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal with his best throw of 88.17m. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won bronze medal with an 86.67m throw.

Arshad started off with a 74.80m throw, while India's Neeraj Chopra began with a foul but the Pakistani javelin ace came back in the race with an excellent 82.81m throw in his second attempt.

However, it was Arshad's third attempt which was the biggest breakthrough as it went 87.

82 m to secure the second spot on the points table.

After a sloppy start, Chopra made a grand comeback and registered an 88.17m throw in his second attempt to jump to the top spot.

Arshad and Neeraj will be next seen in action during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Both track and field athletes had qualified for the Paris Olympics by crossing the qualification mark of 85.50m.

Arshad created history as this was Pakistan's first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.

Earlier on Saturday (August 25), Arshad qualified for the final of World Athletics Championship with his best throw of 86.79m.

The benchmark for Olympics was 85.50m, which Nadeem managed to cross successfully.