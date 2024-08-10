Open Menu

Arshad Nadeem's Awards After Historic Win At Paris Olympics 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2024 | 01:54 PM

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

Here is developing detail about Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem's awards after his remarkable and historic victory at Paris Olympics 2024

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, is being celebrated with numerous awards and honors. His social media following has also seen a significant increase.

In recognition of his remarkable achievement, both Federal and provincial governments, along with various celebrities, have announced awards for Nadeem.

Many sponsors have also expressed a strong interest in collaborating with the Olympic champion.

Those who have announced awards for Arshad Nadeem so far?

International Association of Athletics Federations: Awarding $50,000 to gold medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Punjab Government: Offering 100 million rupees and proposing the creation of a sports city named after Arshad Nadeem.

Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan: Announced a prize of 2 million rupees and extended an invitation to Nadeem at the Governor House.

Sindh Government: Declared a reward of 50 million rupees, with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab pledging to establish a sports academy in Karachi bearing Nadeem’s name.

Mayor of Sukkur: Promised to present a gold crown to Nadeem.

Governor of Sindh: Announced a prize of 2 million rupees for Nadeem.

Renowned Singer Ali Zafar: Committed to awarding 1 million rupees through his foundation in honor of Nadeem’s success.

Karachi Press Club: Granted honorary membership to Arshad Nadeem for his gold medal victory.

Private tv Channel Owner Salman Iqbal: Offered an apartment to Nadeem.

Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad: Announced a reward of 1 million rupees.

Pakistan Gas and Oil: Provided a lifetime supply of free petrol to Nadeem.

Private TV Channel: Also pledged 1 million rupees.

For context, Pakistan last won an Olympic bronze medal in hockey on August 8, 1992, and its most recent gold medal, also in hockey, was secured in 1984.

