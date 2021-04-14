Arshad reaches Turkey for three-week training

Pakistan's Olympics-bound javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has reached Turkey to undergo a three-week training at an Olympic training camp

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Olympics-bound javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has reached Turkey to undergo a three-week training at an Olympic training camp.

"At the camp, Arshad will be trained by his Kazakh coach Viktor Yevsyukov. He has already been getting online training from him [Viktor], which has been very productive," Maj. Gen. (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi, the president of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) told APP.

According to Sahi, the federation wanted to send Arshad to Kazakhstan much before but due to coronavirus-enforced travel limitations, it could not become possible.

"Now, he has got the opportunity to train from Viktor at the camp. We are sure the training stint at Turkey will go a long way in further polishing his skills and improving his techniques," he added.

The president of Punjab Athletics Federation Salaman Butt is also accompanying Arshad in Turkey.

Viktor is the 1987 World Championship silver medalist. His own the best record in javelin throw is 93.

70 metre in the old model measurements, while according to the new model it is 85.16m.

The 24-year-old Arshad claimed the gold medal in Iran on Monday, marking 86.38 meters to improve his previous South Asian Games record. "This is a standout performance. We hope he will carry on the momentum to Tokyo Olympics and win medal." Arshad rose to prominence in 2019, when he set South Asian Games (SAG) record in the javelin throw with a distance of 86.29 metres, becoming the only athlete in the country's history to earn a direct spot in the Olympics. The Olympics qualification standard for the javelin throw is 85 meters.

The AFP president said the federation was doing its best to prepare the athlete to clinch medal at the Olympics, to be held from July 23 to August 8.

"He has been continuously training hard during the Covid-19 lockdown period. His Pakistani coach Fiaz Bokhari has been with him throughout this time and remained focused to hone his skills."/395/932