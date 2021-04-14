UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arshad Reaches Turkey For Three-week Training

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

Arshad reaches Turkey for three-week training

Pakistan's Olympics-bound javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has reached Turkey to undergo a three-week training at an Olympic training camp

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Olympics-bound javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has reached Turkey to undergo a three-week training at an Olympic training camp.

"At the camp, Arshad will be trained by his Kazakh coach Viktor Yevsyukov. He has already been getting online training from him [Viktor], which has been very productive," Maj. Gen. (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi, the president of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) told APP.

According to Sahi, the federation wanted to send Arshad to Kazakhstan much before but due to coronavirus-enforced travel limitations, it could not become possible.

"Now, he has got the opportunity to train from Viktor at the camp. We are sure the training stint at Turkey will go a long way in further polishing his skills and improving his techniques," he added.

The president of Punjab Athletics Federation Salaman Butt is also accompanying Arshad in Turkey.

Viktor is the 1987 World Championship silver medalist. His own the best record in javelin throw is 93.

70 metre in the old model measurements, while according to the new model it is 85.16m.

The 24-year-old Arshad claimed the gold medal in Iran on Monday, marking 86.38 meters to improve his previous South Asian Games record. "This is a standout performance. We hope he will carry on the momentum to Tokyo Olympics and win medal." Arshad rose to prominence in 2019, when he set South Asian Games (SAG) record in the javelin throw with a distance of 86.29 metres, becoming the only athlete in the country's history to earn a direct spot in the Olympics. The Olympics qualification standard for the javelin throw is 85 meters.

The AFP president said the federation was doing its best to prepare the athlete to clinch medal at the Olympics, to be held from July 23 to August 8.

"He has been continuously training hard during the Covid-19 lockdown period. His Pakistani coach Fiaz Bokhari has been with him throughout this time and remained focused to hone his skills."/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Iran Punjab Turkey Tokyo Kazakhstan July August 2019 Gold Silver Olympics From Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Right to self-determination only solution, say ban ..

2 minutes ago

Schools sealed over violation of corona SOPs

2 minutes ago

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Put ..

2 minutes ago

Ryanair loses in EU court over rivals' bailouts

2 minutes ago

Babar Azam overtakes Indian Captain Virat Kohli an ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.