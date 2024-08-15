Open Menu

Arshad’s Gold Medal Holds Historic Importance: AAF

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Asian Athletics Federation (AAF) President Dahlan Jumaan Al Hamad believed that the success of the Paris Olympics 2024 gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem holds historic importance not only for Pakistan but for Asian athletics as well.

In a letter written from him to Chairman South Asian and Vice President Asian Athletics Federation Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi he congratulated him, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and Pakistani nation on the Olympic gold medal win, said a press release.

The success of the Pakistani athlete proves the usefulness of Asian athletics in the world.

Arshad's success is of historical significance not only in Pakistan but also in Asian athletics.

I remember Sahi checking Arshad's talent many years back and supporting him, he said.

He said Sahi has played an important role in Arshad's training, treatment and all other matters.

This success of Arshad is in the name of Sahi and his colleagues who were with him every moment in this journey, he said.

He also commended Sahi and Athletics Federation of Pakistan for turning Arshad from a raw talent into a world class athlete. "We are fortunate to have a visionary leader like Sahi in Asian Athletics Federation. I am sure that after the success of Arshad, Pakistan Athletics will achieve more success", he said.

