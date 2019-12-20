UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arteta Appointed Arsenal Head Coach: Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach: club

Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

He replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

"We're delighted to announce Mikel Arteta is joining the club as our head coach on Sunday," read an Arsenal statement.

"Mikel, a former club captain, played for us for five seasons from 2011 to 2016 and has signed a three-and-a-half year contract."

Related Topics

Sunday 2016 From Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

US to Continue, Strengthen Sanctions Against Venez ..

5 minutes ago

Next Summit of Eurasian Economic Union to Take Pla ..

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka score 271 to get 80-run first innings le ..

5 minutes ago

Five-day workshop on malnutrition commences

5 minutes ago

Detention Hearing in Suspected Spy Whelan's Case t ..

10 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia to Agree Oil, Gas Price Within Day ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.