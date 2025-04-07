Arteta backs Saka to tilt balance in 'beautiful' Real Madrid tie

Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka can tilt the balance of power in Arsenal's favour in Tuesday's "beautiful" Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka can tilt the balance of power in Arsenal's favour in Tuesday's "beautiful" Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Saka is in contention to feature against Real in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium after making two substitute appearances since returning from three months on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old hasn't appeared in Arsenal's starting line-up since December 21 at Crystal Palace.

But Saka showed he has shaken off the rust by scoring in his first game back against Fulham last week and impressing in Saturday's draw at Everton.

Gunners boss Arteta is confident the England forward, who needed surgery on a hamstring injury, can play a decisive role as Arsenal look to eliminate holders Real.

"He's in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up," he said.

"He played 30 minutes against Fulham and he's played 49 against Everton and after that he will be in a much better place."

The Champions League is Arteta's last chance to end his five-year trophy drought this season as Arsenal bid to win the tournament for the first time.

Beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last season, Arsenal's only Champions League final appearance ended in defeat against Barcelona in 2006.

Having finished as Premier League runners-up in 2023 and 2024, the Gunners are almost certain to fall short in the title race again.

Runaway leaders Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal after Arteta's men were held by Everton at the weekend.

With that in mind, Arteta made five changes against Everton to keep his stars fresh for the European showdown with Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Arteta is relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against Ancelotti's 15-time European champions.

"One of the most beautiful games that you can play in football, in the highest European competition, against the team that has dominated that competition in the last 20, 25 years.

So, yeah, really looking forward to it," he said.

Arteta faces a selection dilemma as he ponders who should partner William Saliba in central defence after Gabriel Magalhaes's season was ended by a hamstring injury.

Jakub Kiwior was handed the role against Everton, but Real forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are likely to pose significantly more problems than Everton duo Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Arteta has the option of switching Ben White, who made his first Premier League start since November at Goodison Park, into central defence and bringing Jurrien Timber in at right-back.

"We have alternatives there. We had players that hadn't played together at Everton, so that cohesion hasn't been there," Arteta said.

"Ben especially hasn't played at all almost this season, so it's good that they have the minutes and that understanding.

"We will assess what are the best options for that back line."

Arteta should be able to call on Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, who has been deployed as an emergency striker since Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were sidelined by injuries.

Merino suffered a nasty wound in a clash of heads at Everton but Arteta said: "He's fine. He had a cut, so he was bleeding quite a lot in the first half."

After his first league goal since January, Arsenal's Belgian forward Leandro Trossard hopes he has done enough to convince Arteta that he should start against Real.

"I'm very excited, it's a big game for us," Trossard said. "Everyone is up for it, not just the players but the fans as well.

"We know how they are. They have the most Champions League wins in history, so we know what we're up against.

"I hope the atmosphere will be electric because we're going to need it. The first game is at home, so hopefully we can have an advantage there."