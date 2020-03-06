UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arteta Desperate To Keep Aubameyang At Arsenal

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:02 AM

Arteta desperate to keep Aubameyang at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is desperate to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal "under any circumstances", saying the club need to sit down with their captain before the end of the season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Mikel Arteta is desperate to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal "under any circumstances", saying the club need to sit down with their captain before the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Gunners so far this season, double the amount of any of his team-mates.

Speaking last week, manager Arteta said Aubameyang, whose contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, has to be considered a world-class talent despite his lack of silverware at the Emirates Stadium.

With some of Europe's elite clubs reportedly showing an interest, Arsenal are keen to tie their talisman down to a new contract and avoid losing him on a free as they did with Aaron Ramsey last year.

Arteta has urged those talks to take place sooner rather than later to make sure they keep hold of the Gabon striker.

"We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have (and) his intentions," Arteta said on Thursday.

"Where we are sitting in (the Premier League table at) that moment, I think it is difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances." Reaching the Champions League would be seen as a way to boost Arsenal's chances of retaining Aubameyang's services.

But the club, who host West Ham this weekend, are struggling in 10th spot in the league and are out of the Europa League, which is an alternative route into the Champions League.

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that Lucas Torreira had fractured his ankle.

Related Topics

Europe Gabon All Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

6 minutes ago

Minister commends WWF efforts to combat climate ch ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters: UK jud ..

3 minutes ago

Rain may play spoiler in Sultans, Kings tie in Lah ..

4 minutes ago

UAE healthcare systems are equipped to handle COVI ..

36 minutes ago

Tilal grants two plots of land to Victoria Interna ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.