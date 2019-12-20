UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arteta Had To 'follow His Dream' Says Guardiola

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

Arteta had to 'follow his dream' says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta had to "follow his dream" as the Manchester City manager's former assistant was announced as Arsenal's new head coach on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta had to "follow his dream" as the Manchester City manager's former assistant was announced as Arsenal's new head coach on Friday.

Arsenal have turned to their former midfielder Arteta to replace the sacked Unai Emery after agreeing a compensation package with City.

And while he was reluctant to lose Arteta, Guardiola said it was difficult to stop his compatriot taking up his first managerial post at a club where he also spent five years as a player.

"He decided to move there. When you have dreams you cannot stop it. You have to follow your dreams," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"Arsenal was important in his career, one of the best teams in Europe, I wish him all the best. I'm sure he'll do an excellent job." Guardiola is expected to promote Rodolfo Borrell, also linked with joining Arteta at Arsenal, as his new assistant.

"We'll stay with the same people, right now we are not adding anyone. We'll work with the people who are here," Guardiola added.

Guardiola's focus will now switch to Saturday's Premier League game against Leicester, a team who stand four points ahead of City in second place after an impressive start to the season.

Despite losing defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer, Brendan Rodgers has shaped a side tipped as title dark horses.

"Yeah they did really well last season when he took over, this season too, so consistent, excellent team," Guardiola said of Leicester.

"They sold Maguire, the others are the same, a lot of quality in the middle, counter attacks, control all departments of the team.

"Last season I had the feeling they'd fight for the top four and it's happened, they're a fantastic team.

"There are a lot of games to play, the distance we are from now, the teams in front or behind can change, especially in this period. We set up for tomorrow as quickly as possible and do what we have to do." City striker Sergio Aguero is back in contention after a seven-match absence with a thigh injury.

"He's a top player," Guardiola said of the Argentine.

Centre-back John Stones also trained after a muscle problem forced him out of the defeat to Manchester United, but midfielder David Silva has not recovered from a leg injury.

Related Topics

Europe Job David Same Leicester Manchester United Post All From Best Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

14 arrested for erecting encroachments in Peshawar ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt releases Rs177mln for hospitals of Swat di ..

3 minutes ago

Germany signs off on flagship climate plan

3 minutes ago

Fernandez's economic emergency plan passes Argenti ..

3 minutes ago

Audit reports, Auqaf's performance presented in Pu ..

8 minutes ago

FBR accelerates crackdown against illegal cigarett ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.