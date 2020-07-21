UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arteta Offers Hope Of Arsenal Return For Ozil And Guendouzi

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:54 AM

Arteta offers hope of Arsenal return for Ozil and Guendouzi

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted both Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi could have a future at the club -- pointing to Granit Xhaka's own remarkable turnaround as an example

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted both Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi could have a future at the club -- pointing to Granit Xhaka's own remarkable turnaround as an example.

Guendouzi has not featured since his bust-up with Brighton's Neal Maupay last month and Ozil has yet to kick a ball since the season resumed but Arteta spoke of another player who has overcome difficult times in recent months.

Former boss Unai Emery stripped Xhaka of the captaincy after he swore at Arsenal fans while being substituted during a draw with Crystal Palace in October.

Xhaka's relationship with supporters has been mixed since his arrival in 2016 but, under Arteta, his performances have improved and he has become an important player.

"The challenge with Granit was to convince him that there was still a place for him here, that I had big belief in him and that things can turn around pretty quickly in this industry," Arteta told reporters on Monday.

"He had to send the right messages -- first of all he had to believe that he could do it and if that was the case we were going to support him all the way through. I am really glad to hear and sense as well the reaction from the fans towards him.

" "If you are willing and if you are consistent and you really want to do it there is always a way back," he added.

Pushed on whether Ozil and Guendouzi could return if they show both the willing and consistency Arteta called for, the 38-year-old said: "That applies for any player and any member of the staff. All players know this." Arteta's side take on Aston Villa on Tuesday after their FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice to secure a record 21st FA Cup final appearance for Arsenal, who had beaten Premier League champions Liverpool just three days earlier.

The forward's future at the Emirates Stadium is unclear, with his contract expiring next year.

Arteta said he wanted to see a solution quickly.

"There is another one (uncertainty) obviously of where we are going to finish and whether we're going to be playing in Europe or not, which is going to have an impact," he said.

"With Auba, I think I've been very clear with what I want," he added. "The quicker we do it, for me personally, the better because the player will be more focused, more determined and more calm."

Related Topics

Europe Liverpool Brighton October 2016 All From Industry Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

41 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

41 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

41 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.