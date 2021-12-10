Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for clarity over Covid-19 postponement rules after Premier League sides were told to return to emergency protocols to limit the spread of the virus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for clarity over Covid-19 postponement rules after Premier League sides were told to return to emergency protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

Tottenham's Europa League Conference game with Rennes on Thursday was postponed after Spurs reported that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive.

Sunday's match between Brighton and Tottenham is also off as fears rise over the potential impact of the surging Omicron variant on the English top flight.

Yet Arsenal's Premier League match at Brentford on the opening weekend of the season, which they lost 2-0, went ahead despite four of Arteta's squad testing positive.

Asked if he wanted league chiefs to set a threshold for the number of cases that would trigger a postponement, Arteta said on Friday: "I'm saying that would be really helpful, yes.""I think it is because you don't know when you have to play and when you don't and we have some examples about that," he added on the eve of Arsenal's home game against Southampton.

"The decision has to be made first of all to protect the players and the environment, this is the first thing. Afterwards obviously we need to maintain certain criteria so all the clubs are competing and we can all compete in the same conditions."