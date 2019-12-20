UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arteta Tasked With Reviving Troubled Arsenal

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:02 PM

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has been given the job of reviving the fortunes of Arsenal after he was appointed head coach of the English Premier League side on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Mikel Arteta has been given the job of reviving the fortunes of Arsenal after he was appointed head coach of the English Premier League side on Friday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played more than 100 games for the Gunners between 2011-16, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

Arteta, who will be officially presented to the press later on Friday at 1700 GMT, replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

The former midfielder, who will sit in the stands for Saturday's match against another of his former clubs Everton, faces a massive challenge, with Arsenal having won just once in 12 matches -- beating West Ham under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg.

"This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world," Arteta said in a statement.

"We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that's been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke (owner and club director, respectively) and the senior people from the club.

"We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we'll do it.

"I'm realistic enough to know it won't happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy." Head of football Raul Sanllehi said the club had interviewed other candidates before opting to pursue Arteta -- his appointment took longer to announce due to finalising compensation to City reported to be 2 million.

"We met several top-class candidates and Mikel stood out to every single one of us as the perfect person for us," he said in a club statement.

"Mikel understands Arsenal Football Club and what it means to our fans around the world. We look forward to him getting down to work and bringing the best out of our squad as we work to get our season back on track."

Related Topics

Football World Job Young All From Best Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

Kenya backs farming of Monsanto-created GM crop

3 minutes ago

VIS assigns IR to Crescent Bahuman Ltd

3 minutes ago

Russia's New Space Program to Include Launches of ..

3 minutes ago

Climate affects development of human speech: Study ..

28 minutes ago

Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelott ..

28 minutes ago

Jam Kamal thanks Prime Minister for giving land of ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.