Arthur Confirms Contact With Former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

The Pakistan Cricket director says he and Sarfraz have great relationship since long way back.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2023) In a significant development, Mickey Arthur, the current team director of the Pakistan cricket team, on Tuesday confirmed that he had been in contact with the former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, subsequent to his rejoining the Men in Green.

The duo shares a longstanding relationship, prompting Arthur to reach out to him.

Arthur shed light on his conversation with Sarfaraz, emphasizing that the upcoming 50-over World Cup was not explicitly discussed as several players are still in contention for the prestigious tournament.

"Sarfraz and I have a great relationship. But as you know, there are so many people in the shake-up for the 50-over World Cup.

So we haven't spoken about that explicitly at the time, but I have caught up with Sarfaraz because him and I go back a long way. We've got a really good relationship," said Arthur while giving interview to a local news organizations

Arthur's renewed connection with Sarfaraz has sparked curiosity among cricket enthusiasts, with speculations arising about the potential role Sarfaraz may play in the future. As the Pakistan cricket team gears up for future tournaments, the dynamics within the team and the captaincy scenario continue to be subjects of keen interest.

