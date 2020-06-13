UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arthur Says Sri Lanka Back At Match Level

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:36 AM

Arthur says Sri Lanka back at match level

Sri Lanka are raring to play international cricket again even though India have postponed a tour planned for this month because of the coronavirus, coach Mickey Arthur said Friday after his team completed a first post lockdown training session

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka are raring to play international cricket again even though India have postponed a tour planned for this month because of the coronavirus, coach Mickey Arthur said Friday after his team completed a first post lockdown training session.

The "return-to-play" programme begun at the start of this month had been a success, Arthur told reporters as he wrapped up the first residential training for 13 players.

"We have done a lot of conditioning and every day we have upped their bowling," Arthur said. "So they are almost ready in the next month, they will be ready to play cricket." The next training session is due in about a week even though Sri Lanka still have no idea when they will play again.

India, who were due to visit Sri Lanka this month for three one-day internationals and three T20 matches, have called off the tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket on the island came to a halt on March 13 when England pulled out during a practice match ahead of a two-Test series.

Arthur had customised home-training regimes for many players in the national team after the lockdown was imposed on March 20.

A 24-hour curfew in Colombo was eased on May 27, but a night curfew is still in force.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said getting back to training after idling during the 24-hour curfew in the capital was not easy.

"Even when we are training in the first day it was really hard, but now I am shaping and I am getting my fitness back," Karunaratne said.

"We are trying to bounce back and play good international cricket."

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 Sri Lanka Visit Colombo March May Post Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

11 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.