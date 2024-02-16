Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo

The 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup season began on Friday in Cairo

The event, attracting participation from over 70 countries and regions, is taking place at the Indoor Halls Complex of the Cairo International Stadium and will conclude on Feb. 18, as stated in a release from the Egyptian Gymnastics Federation.

The tournament presents a new chance for gymnasts still hoping to secure individual qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Some 293 male and female gymnasts from a diverse array of countries and regions, including Türkiye, China, Sweden, Qatar, Poland, Mexico, Malaysia, and India are registered in the competition.

The International Gymnastics Federation had granted Egypt, Qatar, Germany, and Azerbaijan the responsibility to organize the World Cup in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in a series of qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024.

The Egyptian team is composed of 11 athletes.