Open Menu

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Kicks Off In Cairo

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo

The 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup season began on Friday in Cairo

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup season began on Friday in Cairo.

The event, attracting participation from over 70 countries and regions, is taking place at the Indoor Halls Complex of the Cairo International Stadium and will conclude on Feb. 18, as stated in a release from the Egyptian Gymnastics Federation.

The tournament presents a new chance for gymnasts still hoping to secure individual qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Some 293 male and female gymnasts from a diverse array of countries and regions, including Türkiye, China, Sweden, Qatar, Poland, Mexico, Malaysia, and India are registered in the competition.

The International Gymnastics Federation had granted Egypt, Qatar, Germany, and Azerbaijan the responsibility to organize the World Cup in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in a series of qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024.

The Egyptian team is composed of 11 athletes.

Related Topics

India World China Egypt Qatar Germany Cairo Paris Male Azerbaijan Poland Sweden Malaysia Mexico Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

6 minutes ago
 SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

6 minutes ago
 Woman abducted in Wah

Woman abducted in Wah

6 minutes ago
 People’s decision to be implemented by summoning ..

People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi

55 seconds ago
 Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment

Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment

56 seconds ago
 Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan i ..

Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months

58 seconds ago
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi

Police arrest dacoit in Karachi

59 seconds ago
 Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Sp ..

Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ ..

1 minute ago
 PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United o ..

PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 17

4 minutes ago
 TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

1 hour ago
 Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

1 hour ago
 PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports