Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Kicks Off In Cairo
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup season began on Friday in Cairo
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup season began on Friday in Cairo.
The event, attracting participation from over 70 countries and regions, is taking place at the Indoor Halls Complex of the Cairo International Stadium and will conclude on Feb. 18, as stated in a release from the Egyptian Gymnastics Federation.
The tournament presents a new chance for gymnasts still hoping to secure individual qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Some 293 male and female gymnasts from a diverse array of countries and regions, including Türkiye, China, Sweden, Qatar, Poland, Mexico, Malaysia, and India are registered in the competition.
The International Gymnastics Federation had granted Egypt, Qatar, Germany, and Azerbaijan the responsibility to organize the World Cup in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in a series of qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024.
The Egyptian team is composed of 11 athletes.
Recent Stories
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
Woman abducted in Wah
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ ..
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 17
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Sports
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 226 minutes ago
-
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 174 minutes ago
-
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 91 hour ago
-
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 91 hour ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south2 hours ago
-
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe3 hours ago
-
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Multanites ready to host PSL event, says DC1 hour ago
-
England 31-0 after bowling out India for 445 in third Test5 hours ago
-
Sultan's not to repeat previous mistakes: Khushdil Shah20 hours ago