ARY ZAP Gets Streaming Rights For Pakistan-South Africa Women's Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2023 | 03:05 PM

By being granted these rights, ARY ZAP will live-stream three T20Is and three ODIs (part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25) between Pakistan and South Africa women teams at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi from 1 to 14 September. 

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) ARY ZAP, Pakistan’s leading and popular mobile app, has been awarded live-streaming rights for the Pakistan region for the upcoming series of the Pakistan women’s cricket team against South Africa, as well as for domestic cricket events, including the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup following its successful bid in an open and transparent public tender process conducted by the PCB.

ARY ZAP’s live streaming partnership with PCB began in the 2022-23 season when ARY successfully acquired rights for Pakistan’s bilateral series against West Indies, England, and New Zealand.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf: “The PCB is excited about the response it has received for its live-streaming media rights in the Pakistan region, covering the bilateral women's cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa, along with the domestic events in three different formats.

“The keen interest shown by valued partners like ARY ZAP is indeed a significant and encouraging step. Their commitment, evident through our open tender process, is a testament to the evolving landscape of cricket.

“We hope to further build upon this and ensure better engagement and content offerings for not only our tv audiences but also our online viewers.”

ARY Digital Founder and CEO, Salman Iqbal: “ARY has always supported and promoted Pakistan cricket and I hope that this partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“South Africa’s tour of Pakistan is a historic event for women’s cricket in Pakistan that will be streamed live on ARY Zap. We will continue to work with PCB to bring our fans exciting cricket action.

“These PCB events now form part of a stellar ARY content portfolio. The ARY group has successfully showcased the HBL Pakistan Super League, bilateral matches featuring the Pakistan Men’s team, ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups, 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, SA20, Lanka Premier League, Major League Cricket, Canada Global T20, Fair Break Invitational T20, Formula 1, and La Liga.”

