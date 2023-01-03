UrduPoint.com

As A Saudi Woman At The Wheel In The Dakar Rally, Akeel Carries Extra Baggage

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM

As a Saudi woman at the wheel in the Dakar rally, Akeel carries extra baggage

As Dania Akeel drives her lightweight vehicle through the Saudi desert in the Dakar Rally she is aware she has to steer a careful course across her home sands

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :As Dania Akeel drives her lightweight vehicle through the Saudi desert in the Dakar Rally she is aware she has to steer a careful course across her home sands.

Akeel is one of two Saudi women competing in the 2023 race and one of only 31 women among 790 competitors.

She represents a visible change in the kingdom where women have only been allowed to drive since 2018, but, sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, the country's motor sports federation and a leading Saudi car dealership, she is vulnerable to accusations she is part of a 'sportswashing' campaign.

"I'll go and do my best and at the end of the day your drive is between you and yourself," Akeel told AFP.

"One wants to do well of course, but to do so you just have to focus on the drive.

"Motorsport is not segregated by gender, so I think that the best way to empower women is to drive your best and to be competitive," she added.

