UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Le Mans Goes Virtual, One Veteran Recalls A Famous Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

As Le Mans goes virtual, one veteran recalls a famous victory

This weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, would have marked the golden anniversary of one of its most famous battles

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :This weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, would have marked the golden anniversary of one of its most famous battles.

"Fifty years ago, we raced at all costs," recalled Richard Attwood, winner in 1970 at the wheel of the legendary Porsche 917.

In a torrential downpour, the Briton and his driving partner Hans Herrmann gave the German manufacturer the first of its 19 victories in the race.

"It was the only way for us to make money," he recalled in an interview with AFP, looking back at an era before drivers enjoyed fabulous contracts and so had to race every weekend in different categories.

This weekend, Le Mans is being run as a virtual race, the "real" one has been postponed to 19-20 September.

Porsche will be represented in both events, but is only entered in the GT category in the real race and not in the fastest, and most prestigious, prototype class.

In 1970, the German brand entered the legendary 917.

The car was a real power monster with a low, sleek silhouette, it is famous for winning at Le Mans in 1970 and a year later and as the car immortalised in Steve McQueen's film "Le Mans".

Attwood, who is now 80, took part in both the real race in 1970 and the Hollywood version, shot in September on the same track with the cars that had raced that year.

The 1970 race saw a transition away from the famous Le Mans running start, which was blamed for the death the previous year of British driver John Woolfe, who did not fasten his seat belt after climbing into his 917 and lost his life in a first-lap crash.

Instead drivers started in their cars which were parked along the side of the track. The following year, Le Mans adopted a rolling start, with the cars following each other in the order in which they qualified.

In 1970, Herrmann took the start in the Porsche.

"The start was absolutely crazy," said Attwood. "The drivers set off like they were in a Formula One Grand Prix."

Related Topics

Film And Movies German Driver Car Le Mans Same Money September Gold All From Race Porsche Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

17 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan launched Online 5G and AI training ..

39 minutes ago

OPPO Launches the F15, the Super-Fast Phone is Now ..

43 minutes ago

Italy Prime Minister 'totally calm' after grilling ..

3 seconds ago

Work on Civil Veterinary Dispensary begins in Dir ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.