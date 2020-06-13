As Le Mans goes virtual, one veteran recalls a famous victory

This weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, would have marked the golden anniversary of one of its most famous battles

"Fifty years ago, we raced at all costs," recalled Richard Attwood, winner in 1970 at the wheel of the legendary Porsche 917.

In a torrential downpour, the Briton and his driving partner Hans Herrmann gave the German manufacturer the first of its 19 victories in the race.

"It was the only way for us to make money," he recalled in an interview with AFP, looking back at an era before drivers enjoyed fabulous contracts and so had to race every weekend in different categories.

This weekend, Le Mans is being run as a virtual race, the "real" one has been postponed to 19-20 September.

Porsche will be represented in both events, but is only entered in the GT category in the real race and not in the fastest, and most prestigious, prototype class.

In 1970, the German brand entered the legendary 917.

The car was a real power monster with a low, sleek silhouette, it is famous for winning at Le Mans in 1970 and a year later and as the car immortalised in Steve McQueen's film "Le Mans".

Attwood, who is now 80, took part in both the real race in 1970 and the Hollywood version, shot in September on the same track with the cars that had raced that year.

The 1970 race saw a transition away from the famous Le Mans running start, which was blamed for the death the previous year of British driver John Woolfe, who did not fasten his seat belt after climbing into his 917 and lost his life in a first-lap crash.

Instead drivers started in their cars which were parked along the side of the track. The following year, Le Mans adopted a rolling start, with the cars following each other in the order in which they qualified.

In 1970, Herrmann took the start in the Porsche.

"The start was absolutely crazy," said Attwood. "The drivers set off like they were in a Formula One Grand Prix."