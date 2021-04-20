UrduPoint.com
AS Roma Slam 'closed' Super League System

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:58 PM

Italian top-flight club AS Roma on Tuesday slammed the creation of a 'closed' Super League which will include Serie A rivals Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian top-flight club AS Roma on Tuesday slammed the creation of a 'closed' Super League which will include Serie A rivals Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

"AS Roma is strongly opposed to this 'closed' system, as it fundamentally flies in the face of the spirit of the game that we all love," the side from the capital said in a statement.

"Some things are more important than money, and we remain firmly committed to Italian football on a domestic level, and to fair, open European competitions for all.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Lega Serie A, the Italian Federation, ECA and UEFA to grow and develop the game of football in Italy and around the world.

"Fans and grassroots football are at the core of our sport, and this must never be forgotten."Roma are the only Italian team left in European competition this season and will meet Manchester United in the semi-finals.

Man United have also signed up for the new competition along with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

