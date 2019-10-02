UrduPoint.com
A's Turn To Manaea To Start AL Wild Card Contest

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:00 AM

A's turn to Manaea to start AL wild card contest

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Oakland Athletics will look to lefthander Sean Manaea to start Wednesday's American League wild-card game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Manaea missed most of the season after left shoulder surgery, but he has been superb since returning to the majors.

He went 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in five starts, posting 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings.

Manaea, who had surgery for a torn labrum in September 2018, said he looks forward to the challenge.

"It means a lot. I put a lot of work in and getting here was crazy hard," he said. "I'm glad the team has faith in me and I'm just thankful for the opportunity.

I'm looking forward to it." Right-hander Charlie Morton is starting for the Rays as the two second place clubs battle to see which one moves on to face the top seeded Houston Astros in the AL Division Series beginning Friday.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin decided to go with Manaea over right-hander Mike Fiers, who is 15-4 with a 3.90 ERA.

"It came down to the fact that since Manaea has been back, he's pitched great every single time out," Melvin said.

Manaea won 12 games in each of the previous two seasons. He pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox in April 2018.

Morton finished with 16 wins and six losses in the regular season.

