KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Union Club OK Estate & Builders Tennis Championship underway at newly painted Tennis courts of Union Club Karachi.

According to a communique here on Tuesday, as per the results:

Men's Singles 1st Round

Asaad Ahmed beat Fraz Ali 8-0

Men's Singles 2nd Round

Malik Hasnain beat MUHAMMAD Younus 8-1

Ahsan Ahmed beat Rehan Dulara 8-2

Ladies Singles 1st Round

Haya Yousuf beat Ayaha Yousuf 8-0

Ladies Singles 2nd Round

Soraya Bus beat Tahreem Yousuf 8-0

Under 17 Singles 1st Round

Aisam Abdul Wadood beat Abdullah Amir 7-6.

6-2

Laraib Shamsi beat Eschelle Asif 6-2 Rtd.

Ismail Aftab beat Arham Shehzad 6-3 6-0

Under 13 Singles Quarter

Laraib Shamsi beat Zayd Zaman 4-2.4-2

Under 11 Singles Qualifying

Qazi Ahyan Babar beat Huzaifa Zahid 5-3. 2-4.4-2.