Asad, Bismel emerge winners in U-18 Boys and Girls finals in SBP Tennis Championships

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab Junior Lawn Tennis Championship 2023 concluded with an impressive closing ceremony at state-of-the-art SBP Tennis academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Sunday.

SBP Director General Dr. Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He distributed shields and medals among top performers of the event. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik and a large number of male and female players were also present on this occasion.

Asad Zaman and Bismel Zia emerged winners in U-18 Boys and Girls finals respectively.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail lauded the prizes winners of the prestigious tournament.

Addressing the closing ceremony he said that Sports Board Punjab has been taking all necessary measures to promote sports among the youth.

" Speaking on the occasion, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked the Sports Board Punjab for holding this prestigious tournament for junior tennis players.

He expressed thr hope that Pakistan junior tennis players will represent the country in international tennis events in near future.

Results In boys U-18 final, Asad Zaman beat Ahmad Raza 8-2 In girls U-18 final, Bismel Zia beat Hajra Suhail by 7-6 In boys U-16 final, Asad Zaman beat Shaheer Khan 8-1 In boys U-14 final, Abdur Rehman beat Aalay Hussain 8-3 In boys/girls U-12, Abdur Rehman beat Besmal Zia 6-4 In boys/girls U-10, Ayan Shahbaz beat M Muaz 6-4In boys U-18 doubles, Asad Zaman and Hassan Ali beat M Sohan and Shaheer Khan 6-2In boys/girls U-14 doubles, Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail beat Aalay Hussain and Ibrahim Sufi 6-3.