UrduPoint.com

Asad, Bismel Emerge Winners In U-18 Boys And Girls Finals In SBP Tennis Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published June 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Asad, Bismel emerge winners in U-18 Boys and Girls finals in SBP Tennis Championships

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab Junior Lawn Tennis Championship 2023 concluded with an impressive closing ceremony at state-of-the-art SBP Tennis academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Sunday.

SBP Director General Dr. Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He distributed shields and medals among top performers of the event. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik and a large number of male and female players were also present on this occasion.

Asad Zaman and Bismel Zia emerged winners in U-18 Boys and Girls finals respectively.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail lauded the prizes winners of the prestigious tournament.

Addressing the closing ceremony he said that Sports Board Punjab has been taking all necessary measures to promote sports among the youth.

" Speaking on the occasion, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked the Sports Board Punjab for holding this prestigious tournament for junior tennis players.

He expressed thr hope that Pakistan junior tennis players will represent the country in international tennis events in near future.

Results In boys U-18 final, Asad Zaman beat Ahmad Raza 8-2 In girls U-18 final, Bismel Zia beat Hajra Suhail by 7-6 In boys U-16 final, Asad Zaman beat Shaheer Khan 8-1 In boys U-14 final, Abdur Rehman beat Aalay Hussain 8-3 In boys/girls U-12, Abdur Rehman beat Besmal Zia 6-4 In boys/girls U-10, Ayan Shahbaz beat M Muaz 6-4In boys U-18 doubles, Asad Zaman and Hassan Ali beat M Sohan and Shaheer Khan 6-2In boys/girls U-14 doubles, Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail beat Aalay Hussain and Ibrahim Sufi 6-3.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Punjab Rashid Male Ayan Abdur Rehman Sunday Event All Top

Recent Stories

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporar ..

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature

7 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regu ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regular blood donors and 25 suppor ..

7 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

3 hours ago
 RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

4 hours ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.