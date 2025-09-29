Asad Shafiq Distributes Cricket Kits To School Players
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 29, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, who also serves as Chairman of the PCB Women’s Wing and member of the national selection committee, distributed cricket kits and bags among school cricketers in Karachi under the PCB Talent Hunt Program for Schools
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, who also serves as Chairman of the PCB Women’s Wing and member of the national selection committee, distributed cricket kits and bags among school cricketers in Karachi under the PCB Talent Hunt Program for Schools.
Speaking at the distribution ceremony on Monday, Asad Shafiq said that strengthening grassroots cricket is the top priority of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as the future stars of Pakistan cricket will emerge from school-level programs. “This initiative is the first step.
We all have to work together to make it successful,” he added.
He noted that the facilities provided by the PCB would help young players improve their performance and gain valuable exposure through this tournament.
The ceremony was also attended by PCB Coordinator Rahat Ali Shah, Senior Manager HPC Saad Manzoor Chaudhry, Assistant Manager Sajid Siddiqui, Joint Secretary Karachi Region Tauseef Siddiqui, Coordinator Karachi Region Azam Khan, Head Coach Iqbal Imam, Assistant Coach Tahir Mahmood, Coach Owais Rahmani, and Coach Wajid Ali.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad
IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price
Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis
Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather
Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs
Acting President vows Pakistan, Uzbekistan to continue active cooperation in all ..
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Water-Food-Energy nexus responsible for environmental degradation in Pakistan: D ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation For Humanity, Gates Foundation to host 'Goalkeepers ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Fatima Sana confident as Pakistan begin ICC Women’s CWC campaign1 hour ago
-
Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs2 minutes ago
-
Asad Shafiq distributes cricket kits to school players2 minutes ago
-
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?2 hours ago
-
Mock trophy, real backlash: India faces global heat over unsporting conduct24 minutes ago
-
Aram Bagh Club wins 2nd Shaheed Hakeem Muhammed Saeed Basketball tourney5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims7 hours ago
-
India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash1 day ago
-
DG PSB felicitates Noor Zaman on winning NASH Cup 20251 day ago
-
Indoor cricket trend rises amid shortage of grounds1 day ago
-
British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad scales world’s peak Manaslu2 days ago
-
Pakistan team fully focused on winning Asia Cup final, says Salman Agha2 days ago