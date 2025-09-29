Asad Shafiq distributes cricket kits to school players

Former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, who also serves as Chairman of the PCB Women’s Wing and member of the national selection committee, distributed cricket kits and bags among school cricketers in Karachi under the PCB Talent Hunt Program for Schools

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, who also serves as Chairman of the PCB Women’s Wing and member of the national selection committee, distributed cricket kits and bags among school cricketers in Karachi under the PCB Talent Hunt Program for Schools.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony on Monday, Asad Shafiq said that strengthening grassroots cricket is the top priority of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as the future stars of Pakistan cricket will emerge from school-level programs. “This initiative is the first step.

We all have to work together to make it successful,” he added.

He noted that the facilities provided by the PCB would help young players improve their performance and gain valuable exposure through this tournament.

The ceremony was also attended by PCB Coordinator Rahat Ali Shah, Senior Manager HPC Saad Manzoor Chaudhry, Assistant Manager Sajid Siddiqui, Joint Secretary Karachi Region Tauseef Siddiqui, Coordinator Karachi Region Azam Khan, Head Coach Iqbal Imam, Assistant Coach Tahir Mahmood, Coach Owais Rahmani, and Coach Wajid Ali.