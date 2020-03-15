UrduPoint.com
Asad Shafiq, Omair Bin Yousaf Join HBL PSL 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:04 AM

Pakistan international Asad Shafiq and budding cricketer Omair bin Yousaf joined Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators squads respectively for the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan international Asad Shafiq and budding cricketer Omair bin Yousaf joined Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators squads respectively for the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 on Saturday.

Asad Shafiq and Omair bin Yousaf became part of the HBL PSL V after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered foreign players the option to leave Pakistan in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Asad Shafiq was picked by Multan Sultans from the silver category to make up for the outgoing foreign players Rilee Rossouw and James Vince.

Similarly, Young cricketer Omair bin Yousaf was included in the Quetta Gladiators squad as an emerging player after their three foreign players Jason Roy, Tymal Mills and Keemo Paul left for their countries.

Asad and Omair's inclusions were approved by the Event Technical Committee comprisingPCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Khan, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

