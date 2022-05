Asad Zaman wins back to back tennis matches

Asad Zaman of Lahore won his two back to back Tennis matches, 1st against promising ball boy of Karachi Club Soyam Mukesh in under 18 Singles and 2nd in the quarter of Under 16 Singles against Taimoor Ansari , both in straight sets

Juniors Under 18 Singles 1st Round.

Asad Zaman ( Lahore) beat Soyam Mukesh 6-2, 6-2 Under 16 Singles 1st Round Hazik Areejo beat Ahsan Ahmed 7-5, 6-3 Under 16 Singles Quarter Asad Zaman beat Taimoor Ansari 6-0, 6-1 Bilal Ikram beat Kazim Gheewala 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Men's Singles 2nd Round Amir Mumtaz beat Muhammad Asif 6-2, 7-5 Muhammad Arshad beat Sqd.

Ld, Saad 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 Ibadur Rehman beat Arshad Shahid 6-1, 7-5 Mustafa Ali beat Adnan Khan 6-2, 6-7, 10-5 Under 8 Singles Quarter Umer Zaman beat Zaafir Rizwan 10-3, 10-7 Men's Doubles Quarter Murad Khan + Aqeel Shabbir beat Eibad Sarwar + Muhammad Ali 9-735 Plus Doubles 1st RoundShoaib Anis + Sher Ahmed beat Vinod Das + Ali Imam 8-3.