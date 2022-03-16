UrduPoint.com

Asad, Zohaib Excel In Punjab Junior Tennis

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Asad Zaman and Zohaib Afzal Malik excelled on the second day of the Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the boys U-16, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) overpowered Sohan Noor 8-0 and No 1 seed Asad Zaman was up against young Eesa Bilal and he outclassed him with a huge margin of 8-0. Asad thanked his coach and mentor Rashid Malik (ZTBL) for able coaching and guidance that is helping him excelling at national and international level. He also thanked CEO Ali Embroidery Tariq Zaman for his generous support as without sponsorship, it is too tough to further progress in this very expensive game of tennis.

In the boys U-14, sensational Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) played well against Aalay Husain and outpaced him by 8-4 while promising Umer Jawad overwhelmed Inam Bari 8-0.

Zohaib Malik also showed his class in the boys/girls U-12, where he thrashed young Harris Bajwa by 8-0 while another rising star Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) trounced Bismil Zia 8-0, Ismail Aftab outsmarted young Hajra Sohail 8-1 and Umer Jawad beat Aalay Husain 8-0.

In the boys/girls U-10, emerging star Hajra Sohail (AA Associates) displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques against Taha Asad and outlasted him 8-0 while Mustafa Uzair toppled Ahsan Bari 8-0. In the boys U-18, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Husnain Ali 8-2 while in the girls U-18, Ashtafila Arif beat Amna Attaria 8-0.

