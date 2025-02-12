Asalanka Heroics Power Sri Lanka To 49-run Win Over Australia
Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning comeback against world champions Australia to clinch a 49-run victory in the first one-day international on Wednesday after a century by captain Charith Asalanka
Defending a modest target of 215, Sri Lanka bowled out the visitors for 165 inside 34 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Asalanka smashed a career-best 127 before chipping in with the crucial wicket of Alex Carey, while Maheesh Theekshana took 4-40 to help scuttle Australia's chase.
"Really pleased with the knock," Asalanka said. "It wasn't easy batting out there... Had to settle in and then batting with the tail had to take a few risks, and glad it all paid off."
Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka found themselves in dire straits at 133-8 in the 33rd over, with Australia's four-pronged pace attack running riot.
Asalanka's strike rate was just shy of a run a ball and included 14 fours and five sixes.
His ninth-wicket stand with Eshan Malinga was a stadium record of 79, even though the tailender made just a solitary run from 26 balls.
"He hung in there and all we wanted to do was to take the game as deep as possible," Asalanka said. "If not for that partnership we wouldn't have got over the line.
"
Asalanka refused to throw in the towel and was last man out when he was deceived by a cleverly disguised slower delivery from Sean Abbott (3-61).
The packed crowd rose to their feet to see him back to the pavilion, while opposite number Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey acknowledged his knock with a pat on the back.
Australia's chase never really got going, with Asitha Fernando dismissing both openers cheaply before Sri Lanka's spinners tightened the noose.
Dunith Wellalage struck with his very first ball to clean up Smith, who had tormented Sri Lanka with back-to-back centuries in the Test series.
Smith misjudged a slog sweep and was out before he had settled in, a huge breakthrough that sent the crowd into raptures.
White-ball stalwarts Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were rested to give other squad members match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19.
Australia's bid to win that tournament has been dealt a major setback with their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out.
Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.
