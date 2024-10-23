Asalanka Stars As Sri Lanka Defeat West Indies In Second ODI, Clinch Series
Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Skipper Charith Asalanka struck an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by five wickets in the second one-day international on Wednesday to clinch the three-match series
Chasing a tricky 190, Sri Lanka reached the target with 34 balls to spare at the Pallekele stadium, with Asalanka making an unbeaten 62 off 61 balls.
The match was reduced to 44-overs a side after the start was delayed by two hours because of rain.
Sri Lanka lost two early wickets but they were rescued by a third wicket stand of 62 between Nishan Madushka (38) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (38).
Asalanka then saw the team through with his doughty knock that included one six and seven fours.
He also brought up his 14th ODI half-century in the process and shared a stand of 55 with Janith Liyanage (24) for the fifth wicket.
This was Asalanka's second consecutive half-century, following his match-winning 77 in the first ODI.
The victory secured a 2-0 series win for the hosts, having won the opening game by five wickets on Sunday.
This was the fifth successive bilateral ODI series win for Sri Lanka this year and the tenth consecutive home series victory.
The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Saturday.
Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford (80) shared a record 119-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Gudakesh Motie (50 not out) to lift West Indies from a precarious 58-8 after they were put in to bat in overcast conditions.
This was the highest ninth-wicket partnership for West Indies in one-day internationals, eclipsing the 85-run stand between Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph against New Zealand in Barbados in 2022.
Rutherford, dropped twice on 23 and 72, hit four sixes and seven fours in his 82-ball knock for his second successive half-century of the series and his career-best ODI innings.
Motie's maiden ODI half-century included six fours, before the visitors were bowled out in the 36th over.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4-40 on a pitch that offered variable bounce and turn.
