Open Menu

Asalanka Stars As Sri Lanka Defeat West Indies In Second ODI, Clinch Series

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

Skipper Charith Asalanka struck an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by five wickets in the second one-day international on Wednesday to clinch the three-match series

Pallekele, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Skipper Charith Asalanka struck an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by five wickets in the second one-day international on Wednesday to clinch the three-match series.

Chasing a tricky 190, Sri Lanka reached the target with 34 balls to spare at the Pallekele stadium, with Asalanka making an unbeaten 62 off 61 balls.

The match was reduced to 44-overs a side after the start was delayed by two hours because of rain.

Sri Lanka lost two early wickets but they were rescued by a third wicket stand of 62 between Nishan Madushka (38) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (38).

Asalanka then saw the team through with his doughty knock that included one six and seven fours.

He also brought up his 14th ODI half-century in the process and shared a stand of 55 with Janith Liyanage (24) for the fifth wicket.

This was Asalanka's second consecutive half-century, following his match-winning 77 in the first ODI.

The victory secured a 2-0 series win for the hosts, having won the opening game by five wickets on Sunday.

This was the fifth successive bilateral ODI series win for Sri Lanka this year and the tenth consecutive home series victory.

The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford (80) shared a record 119-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Gudakesh Motie (50 not out) to lift West Indies from a precarious 58-8 after they were put in to bat in overcast conditions.

This was the highest ninth-wicket partnership for West Indies in one-day internationals, eclipsing the 85-run stand between Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph against New Zealand in Barbados in 2022.

Rutherford, dropped twice on 23 and 72, hit four sixes and seven fours in his 82-ball knock for his second successive half-century of the series and his career-best ODI innings.

Motie's maiden ODI half-century included six fours, before the visitors were bowled out in the 36th over.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4-40 on a pitch that offered variable bounce and turn.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Same Barbados Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

1 minute ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

2 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

8 minutes ago
 Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

8 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

8 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

8 minutes ago
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

8 minutes ago
 Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade

Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade

14 minutes ago
 Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier' ..

Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party

15 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in September to near 1 ..

US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low

15 minutes ago
 Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive plannin ..

Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority wo ..

15 minutes ago
 Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem ..

Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Hom ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports