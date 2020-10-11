Asean BN clinch Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Asean BN clinched the Baltoro Polo Cup 2020 here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.

Asean BN beat Asean Kalabagh by 5-3. Haider Asad (2 goals) and Eulogio Orizaga (3 goals) were the main scorers.

For Asean Kalabagh, Hashim Asad scored one goal while Kian Hall scored two goals.

A total of seven teams which have professionals from Argentina and England contested in the first six goal tournament.